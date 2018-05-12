WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Honor Guard greeted the family of fallen Orlando Police Department Lieutenant Debra Clayton when they arrived in Washington, D.C. for Police Week.

OPD Police Chief John Mina and other officers are in the nation’s capital to honor four fallen Central Florida law enforcement officers.

The officers’ names will be engraved at the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

Clayton was killed in the line of duty during the search for Markeith Loyd. Orange County Sheriff’s deputy Norman Lewis lost his life in a vehicle crash the same day.

The other two names to be placed at the memorial are Matthew S. Baxter and Richard “Sam” Howard. Both were Kissimmee Police officers who killed in August after responded to a call.

More than 21,000 names are engraved onto the walls at the memorial.