The Orlando Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting overnight that occurred at Venetian Place Apartments in Orlando.

Man fatally shot at Orlando apartments

Fight between two men turned into shooting

27-year-old man died at hospital

Police said the incident started as an argument between two men and escalated into a shooting. The two men knew each other, police said, but they are unsure of their relationship.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex, police said.

The 27-year-old man that was shot died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

The shooter was taken into custody after police arrived.

No other information on the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.