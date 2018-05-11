'Child with Autism' signs pop up in Seminole Co.

SEMINOLE COUNTY -- You’ve probably noticed signs in some neighborhoods cautioning drivers about kids at play – or the presence of a deaf or blind child living in the area.

Another sign is popping up in parts of Seminole County to keep children with autism safe.

Kelly Steffee’s 4-year-old Liam has autism.

Liam struggles to communicate, but fear is not something that holds him back.

“He doesn’t see or know fear, so he’s the happy-go-lucky kid, and he’s like, 'I want to go here,' so he’s gonna go,” Steffee said.

Steffee lives off a busy street in the Lake Howell area of Seminole County, and she says many drivers use her street as a cut-through to avoid traffic jams. She says many of those drivers go too fast.

“You just worry he’s going to dart off into the street, and you’re not going to get to him in time,” Steffee said.

Steffee wanted speed bumps put in, but she found out that could take a while to happen. Then – a few weeks ago – someone driving down her street crashed into her family’s cars, totaling two of them.

Steffee thought about what could’ve happened to Liam.

“If that accident can happen to us in the middle of the night, it can happen during the day. It could happen anytime, and that’s what scares me,” Steffee said.

Steffee reached out to Seminole County to see what could be done. Within a couple of weeks, crews installed two signs on both sides of the family’s street that read “Child with Autism.”

A county traffic engineer says so far, there’s just one other sign like them in the county -- in Sanford.

The signs haven’t erased mom’s worries about her son Liam getting hit by a car.

“You have that fear with just your kids, and then it’s like double with an autistic child,” Steffee said.

But the signs have given her hope that at least drivers will be more aware of the situation - and slow down.

“They really took into account my child’s safety, and that means a lot to me,” Steffee said.

A Seminole County traffic engineer says anyone interested in getting a similar sign needs to fill out a form requesting it.

Include a doctor’s signature and as long as there’s space to put the sign in and the sign doesn’t interfere with right-of-way, the county should be able to install them where needed.