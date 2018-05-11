SANFORD, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol says a man is in custody after allegedly speeding up to 100 mph on State Road 417 and fleeing from troopers.

Troopers say the incident happened on SR-417 southbound near Sanford.

According to Lt. Kim Montes, after troopers tried to pull the man over for speeding, the man fled in his vehicle, exiting off a ramp and then hitting a sign.

He then reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled to an abandoned home of Sanford Avenue near Airport Boulevard. Troopers sought the man and say he is now in custody.

Authorities found fraudulent credit cards and potentially fraudulent IDs inside the vehicle he drove.

No further details have been provided at this time.