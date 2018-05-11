A Hawaii volcano has being sputtering lava for a week, causing havoc to areas of the Big Island and forcing about 2,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Lava swallows car, R2-D2 mailbox

Owner more upset over Star Wars mailbox

Says mailbox was a gift from daughter

One major area that has been consumed by the lava is the Leilani Estates Community.

A video by storm chaser Brandon Clement shows the red-and-black lava swallowing a Ford Mustang parked on the side of the street--including the car owner's R2-D2 mailbox.

Michael Hale, the owner of the Ford, said he was more upset to see his Star Wars R2-D2 mailbox gobbled whole by the lava. He said the homemade mailbox was a gift from his daughter.

"It was a really special Christmas morning for me," he said. "It's something personal she gave me."

Hale said he left the Mustang behind because it wouldn't start. He said the lava had inundated his house and destroyed it.

"It was unreal and kind of like crazy... A nightmare I can't wake up from," he said. "But at the same time I'm safe. My kids are safe."

Information from CNN was used in this report.