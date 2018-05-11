SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- A female bear that wildlife officials think was responsible for attacking several dogs and breaking into an SUV last month has been captured and put down, they said.

FWC says it caught bear that attacked dogs, broke into SUV

Female bear was euthanized early Friday morning

Some residents in Longwood area said they didn't want bear put down

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said they'd been trying to trap the bear for the past several months.

Early Friday morning, officers went to The Estates at Springs Landing in Longwood and tranquilized the bear. It was euthanized.

Biologists said it continued to exhibit "conflict behavior" and posed a threat to human safety.

During the last week of April, two dogs were attacked by a bear in the Longwood area. Days later, a bear broke into an unlocked SUV in Seminole County and tore up the interior. FWC thinks this female bear was responsible for both incidents.

Some people in the area where the bear had been spotted said they didn't want wildlife officials to put down the bear, even if it was causing problems.

Because it had attacked several dogs, the bear's body is undergoing rabies testing, FWC said.

One of two of the bear's yearlings was captured and released in the Ocala National Forest.

This story will be updated. Check back for more details.