OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old Osceola County teacher had sex with a seventh-grade student at least twice, deputies said.

Teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

Miralys Agosto charged with sexual battery on victim less than 18

Deputies say she had sex with 16-year-old 7th-grade student

Miralys Agosto was arrested Friday and is charged with sexual battery by a person in custodial authority with a victim less than 18.

According to Sheriff's Office investigators, a 16-year-old boy at Westside K-8 School in Kissimmee disclosed he was in a sexual relationship with his teacher, Agosto. The student said they'd had two sexual encounters in Agosto's vehicle since late April.

Detectives said Agosto admitted to two encounters. She resigned her position Monday.

Anyone with more information on the case or might suspect more potential victims is asked to call the Osceola Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.