PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Central Florida's first cruise ship to Cuba has returned to Port Canaveral Friday morning.

Norwegian Sun returning to Brevard County

Many onboard thought they would never see Cuba

It has been 5 decades since Americans were allowed to visit Cuba

The Norwegian Sun returned to Brevard County and many people wanted to visit the Communist country that has been cut off from the rest of the world for decades.

In addition, after a weeklong voyage, the Norwegian Sun is back and fully booked on its maiden voyage to Havana, Cuba.

Close to 2,000 passengers made history by visiting an island many thought they would never see.

Julian and Jean Leek of Melbourne Beach were on board the ship. Julian Leek, a professional photographer, sent Spectrum News photographs from his voyage.

From classic cars to roadside stands, passengers say they wanted to visit Cuba before any American influences could change the island nation.

It was three years ago when then-President Barack Obama announced the U.S. would normalize diplomatic relations with Cuba, ending a five-decade stretch of isolation and hostility between the two countries.

Tourism has skyrocketed since then, however the Trump administration has imposed some travel restrictions, but cruise ships are still able to make stops.

Other cruise lines, like Carnival, are also making stops to Cuba from other Florida ports.

The next voyage to Cuba from Brevard County will be on Monday.