CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It is a mild morning across Central Florida, but temperatures will heat up quickly as we close out the workweek.

Friday's highs climb to 91 degrees

Mother's Day to see rain chances

Expect a blend of sun and clouds across the area, with another day of dry conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

It will be a warm evening, with variable clouds expected and temperatures only falling into the low 80s. The variable clouds will continue overnight, with mild lows in the upper 60s.

The weekend still looks 50/50 across the area. On Saturday, clouds will increase across the area as deep tropical moisture moves northward into Central Florida. Saturday will remain dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Unfortunately, rain chances are increasing for Mother's Day. The tropical moisture will arrive for Sunday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and numerous showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for activity will likely be in the evening hours. Highs for Mother's Day will be in the low 80s.

The unsettled weather will likely continue into much of next week. A large upper-level low will spin over the Gulf of Mexico, keeping the tropical moisture in place. Expect scattered showers and storms on Monday with highs holding in the low 80s.

Rain chances will continue heading into the middle part of next week. Partly sunny skies will continue both Tuesday and Wednesday, with evening showers and storms likely. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s.

More showers and storms are expected to close next week with temperatures holding in the upper 80s.

Friday is shaping up to be a great day for boating, with light easterly winds developing and seas only 2 to 3 feet.

Surfers will find poor-to-fair conditions Friday with a lingering east-southeast swell.

The rip current threat remains moderate, with Atlantic water temperatures in the upper 70s.

