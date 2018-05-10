BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A Brevard County Sheriff's motorcycle deputy was injured in a crash Thursday after witnesses said he hit a dead animal on the Beachline Expressway.

Beachline crash involving deputy closes roadway

Witnesses said Brevard deputy tried to avoid roadkill

Deputy airlifted to hospital in serious condition

At about 2:15 p.m., Cocoa Police officers and fire rescue personnel were called out to the eastbound lanes of the expressway near Industry Road over a report of a motorcycle crash.

When they got there, they found an injured Brevard deputy in the median, Cocoa Police said. The Beachline was shut down in both directions while crews helped the deputy, identified by the Sheriff's Office as Nathaniel Kirk.

Witnesses told investigators that Kirk had his lights on and was trying to stop a vehicle when his motorcycle began "wobbling" and hit a dead animal in the road, ejecting him.

Kirk was alert and able to talk to emergency responders. He was airlifted to a hospital and was in serious condition Thursday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said. His injuries weren't thought to be life-threatening.