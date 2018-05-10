OCHOPEE, Fla. -- A wild adventure awaits in southern Florida, where you’ll get to experience the everglades while zipping across the planes.

So brace yourself, as they rev their engines and take you soaring.

Ride through the Everglades at Wooten's Airboat Rides

On the ride, you'll see gators, native birds

“Every ride is different," said 21-year-veteran guide Carl Nicholson. "You never know what you’re gonna see; that never gets old.”

With thousands of tours under his belt, Carl, a self-proclaimed “swamp boy,” is no stranger to showing guests a good time -- he’s gliding through the waters of the south Florida Everglades at Wooten’s Airboat Rides.

“Mr. Raymond Wooten, the founder, back in 1953… he was basically getting frogs out here on the airboat when some people saw him from the road and wanted to take a ride. That’s how it all started," Carl said.

Now decades later, they’re one of the oldest airboat attractions in South Florida, giving guests a thrilling adventure.

While you’re out there it can get pretty fast, getting up to speeds between 30 to 40 miles an hour. If you really want a thrill sit in the front row, where you'll get plenty of splash action.

They’ll slow down though to help you explore all the nature the everglades has to offer.

You’ll get to meet everything from native birds to some pretty curious gators, who might come right up to your boat. In this part of the everglades you may even see a crocodile.

It makes for a thrilling afternoon to say the least.

“If you got a tank of gas and free day come on down and see us.. I don’t think anyone will be disappointed”, Carl said.

Wooten’s is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to their airboats, they also offer animal demonstrations, feedings and swamp buggy rides.

