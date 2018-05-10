ORLANDO, Fla. -- Rescue workers will be back at a retention pond Thursday morning near Goldenrod Road, south of East Colonial Drive, after a search to find a missing teen ended with no sign of the potential victim.

Man says he heard a teen screaming, 'It bit me'

Searched called off Wednesday evening; to resume Thursday morning

Neighbors say alligators have been seen in retention pond

Rescue teams will be back out here at around 7 a.m. to resume searching for the person reported thrashing in the water Wednesday afternoon.

A witness says the teen was screaming, "It bit me – it bit me!"

That witness, Eric Wolfe, called 911 after he says he heard, then spotted the teen in the retention pond flailing his arms and screaming like he was in distress.

Wolfe says he went inside and retrieved some binoculars and then watched as the person went under and never returned to the surface.

Rescuers were on the scene in minutes and searched the pond for hours until finally calling off the search at 8 p.m., Wednesday. Nothing was found in the water. Wolfe says it was terrifying to watch.

"I had binoculars the whole time to report back what I was seeing and saw him surface a few times and he went under and didn't see him come back up," Wolfe said.

Investigators say they did find a shirt and a shoe on the shore but could not confirm it belonged to the teen. They also say they have yet to receive a missing person report.

Neighbors living near the pond say the area is supposed to be off-limits.

But even though there is a fence and "no trespassing" signs, some say they have seen young kids back there on a regular basis.

"Somebody cut that open (the fence and) people ride bikes back there and everything. I've seen a guy go one day with a baby carriage and a battery with his two teenage sons because they had a boat hidden in the woods with an electric motor and they were going fishing. I said, 'You know, they're gators in there' and he goes, "Yeah". He was taking his boys back there to fish," explained Ruben Perez.

The neighbors say they try to keep their distance from the water because of the gators around the lake.