SEBRING, Fla. -- Hundreds of residents lined streets in Polk and Highlands counties Thursday morning as the body of fallen Highlands County Deputy William Gentry was brought back to Sebring.

Gentry was shot in the line of duty when he responded to a neighborhood dispute over a dead cat on Sunday. He died on Monday. A nine-year veteran of the department, Gentry was 40 years old.

Gentry's body was brought back to Highlands County today through Polk County after his organ donation was completed.

Residents lined small roads and major highways as the procession made its way from Winter Haven back to Highlands County.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles, including a phalanx of motorcycles, were ahead and behind an ambulance that carried the body. People lined the streets, some with hands over hearts, as the procession made its way past American flags along the way.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday.

Gentry is only the third Highlands County deputy killed in the line of duty in the past 97 years.