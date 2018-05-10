POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- An inmate who was placed on suicide watch after he was booked into the Polk County jail was found dead earlier this week, deputies said Thursday.

Polk jail inmate found dead earlier this week

Inmate was on suicide watch in medical facility

No signs of injury or trauma were evident, officials said

Police said James Rankins was arrested last Thursday on battery charges, and during his booking process, deputies said he did not cooperate with staff and refused a medical evaluation.

Rankins was placed on suicide watch in the medical facility because he refused to complete a medical evaluation. They said staff tried to get medical information from Rankins 16 times, and each time he refused.

On Tuesday, they found Rankins lying on his back and unresponsive. Staff attempted live-saving measures but were unable to revive him.

According to an autopsy, no signs of injury or trauma were evident. The final autopsy result is pending toxicology results.

Deputies said Rankins had been arrested in Polk County 34 times since 1987.

The investigation remains ongoing.