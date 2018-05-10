ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- Police are searching for the suspect behind an armed home invasion robbery Tuesday at an Altamonte Springs apartment complex.

According to a news release, the incident happened when a woman and her boyfriend arrived to their apartment at Lakeshore Apartments on Altamonte Bay Club Circle.

The woman told Altamonte Springs Police that a male suspect approached them with a silver handgun and ordered them to go into their apartment.

When inside, the suspect allegedly told the couple to lay on the ground. The woman told police that the man then tied their hands behind their backs. He then took a cellphone and their keys, and fled the apartment.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot-10-inches, with dark complexion, black hair and a buzz cut. The woman said the suspect had an “island” accent.

The suspect was wearing short-sleeved white t-shirt, shorts, ankle socks and sneakers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407) 339-241 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).