ORLANDO, Fla. -- Getting small businesses up and running faster -- that's the goal of a program at Orlando City Hall called "permitting express."

But in a couple of months, it'll be one Central Florida couple's dream that came true much faster than it would have about a year ago.

Even in the best of relationships, you're not always going to agree on everything. In April Williams' case, that means food -- so food trucks are a good option for April and her family.

"He can get what he wants, I can get what I want. Our son can get what he wants, so we can all meet right in the middle," April said.

The former teachers decided to quit and put everything in to open up "A La Carte Street Food and Craft Beer" in Orlando's Milk District. The project will consist of an Astroturf lawn, courtyard, fun lights and some outdoor games.

Williams hopes it'll be a reality in July, thanks to permitting express at Orlando City Hall. The program started six months ago, when small and big business permit requests were lumped together.

"You went through kind of the same processes, so we wanted to make it easier for the less complicated projects to get through permitting," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Now, a specialized team of people help a hopeful small business owner through the permitting process and expedite things.

"Projects that are less than 5,000 square feet are automatically in permitting express, and we've had great success with it," Dyer added.

April Williams, and her husband, are examples of that success.

"I believe it, yeah, we're close, we'll be there very soon thanks to that," she said.

Food trucks will be able to rent spaces, others will be switched out more frequently. They're also going to be hiring people over the coming weeks, giving the local economy a bit of a boost.