ORLANDO, Fla. -- Five years ago, Elena Ortega’s murder shocked neighbors, changing her neighborhood, north of the airport, forever.

“Everybody got a lot more watchful. They started becoming aware and concerned," said Gene Friedman. “Everybody felt violated.”

Friedman is the neighborhood watch captain for Conway Acres and Cardinal Park. He said that neighbors now help one another out, everything from mowing lawns to providing a watchful eye over crime.

“Maybe you don’t have a way to mow your lawn. We got a whole line of tractors, we go around and mow people’s lawns for ‘em," he said. “People started talking ‘hey, what can we do to make the thing better?’”

It was there in 2013 that investigators found the body of the 83-year-old woman. She’d been beaten, with her home set on fire.

“From the neighbors that I talked to from around where she lived, they all knew her. Knew her as a very beautiful person, nice to everybody," said Friedman.

START YOUR ENGINES: There's something happening in the Conway Acres/Cardinal Park neighborhood, as #neighbors look out for one another. They take this task seriously, coming together after the violent death of an 83-yo woman. More @MyNews13 tonight. pic.twitter.com/K3KkEKubk8 — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) May 9, 2018



Police arrested Juan Rosario. The man convicted of the killing Elena Ortega in June 2017 was back in court Wednesday, his attorneys making their case.

“Mr. Rosario may have an intellectual disability," argued defense attorney, Roger Weeden, adding his IQ was too low, therefore allowing him to escape the death penalty.

While the judge denied defense’s motion, she accepted Rosario’s argument that his attorney failed to fully investigate his case.



“How can he do that with so many cases going to trial back to back?” Rosario pleaded.



Judge Leticia J Marques dismissed Weeden; she reconvened court in the afternoon saying she will take the appointment of another attorney into consideration.

According to the State Attorney's Office, on May 15, Rosario will be back in the courtroom for a status hearing.

Spectrum News 13 learned that the judge expects the defense to have a schedule prepared for when they’ll have witnesses ready to testify, continuing with the Spencer hearing.



“I wish Mr. Rosario the best, because I really do not believe in the death penalty and believe that a person’s background mitigation should all get out there," said Weeden.



Back in the neighborhood, they can't forget what happened. So, neighbors try to do better.



“We pull everybody into the collective that we can, especially the elderly because, you know, they really need it the most," said Friedman.