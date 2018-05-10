OCALA, Fla. -- A Marion County Sheriff's deputy says after more than a decade on the job, Wednesday was the most emotional, scary and rewarding day for him ever.

K9 deputy saves 3-month-old boy's life

Woman flagged him down, said baby wasn't breathing

Deputy took Kingston to hospital; he's since doing well

K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix says it's a day he'll never forget.

Nix was on his way home Wednesday evening when he heard honking and a woman screaming.

"I roll my window down, and she says my baby's not breathing," he said.

Nix says he pulled over on the side of the road, and the woman handed him her 3-month-old lifeless child.

"The first words out of her mouth was ‘don’t let my baby die,’" Nix said.

Nix says he took the little boy, went to the ground and tried a few chest compressions but says what he did next would save the boy's life.

"I just held him as tight as I could, ran to my car jumped in the car, told dispatch I can’t wait on an ambulance I got to go and I just gripped him as tight as I could and I put it in drive and went," said Nix.

Nix got the baby named Kingston to the hospital and says Kingston is going to make a full recovery.

"I truly believe that things happen for a reason. God has a plan for everything, and he knew exactly where I needed to be," Nix said.

Deputy Nix says the doctors told him if he would have waited on an ambulance, Kingston wouldn't have survived.

Nix says he FaceTimed with the family Thursday morning and says they are doing phenomenal.