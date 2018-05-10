A Sumter County man accused of video taping under women's dresses at a UCF graduation ceremony on May 4 was arrested Wednesday.

Jesse Wiggins, 27, of Wildwood, was arrested in Alachau County on charges of video voyeurism to a child under 16 and video voyeurism to an adult victim.

UCF police said a woman walking down the aisle with her 10-year-old daughter noticed Wiggins extending his arm down toward the steps holding his cellphone with the camera facing up. She quickly alerted security at the ceremony, and when questioned, Wiggins denied taking any photos or video.

After eventually turning his phone over to police, they found video up the dresses of the woman and her daughter, along with another video of an unidentified woman.

Police said they found other videos of similar incidents, but the dates and locations are unknown.

Wiggins has no affiliation with UCF and police are asking anyone who thinks they could have been impacted to call 407-823-5555.