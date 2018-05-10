SEBRING, Fla. -- More than a thousand people gathered at Fireman's Field in Sebring for a candlelight vigil honoring Highlands County Deputy William Gentry.

Gentry was shot in the line of duty when he responded to a neighborhood dispute over a dead cat on Sunday. He died the next day.

Some people in the crowd knew him personally.

"Very caring, loving person," said Janet Hill. "He had a quirkiness about him, but that just made him William."

Spiritual leaders at the vigil prayed for peace and for Gentry's family, and attendees lit candles as motivational songs played in the background.

His family decided not to attend, but Sheriff Paul Blackman passed along a message from Gentry's mother.

"She just wants everybody to know that she's very thankful," Blackman said. "She feels blessed that this many people have responded to a horrible situation that's happened to her son, and that she certainly loves the community she lives in and thanks them for that."

Those present said it's important to show support for law enforcement.

"We've just got to stay together," said Lake Placid's mayor, John Holbrook. "We've got to love each other. Live each day to the fullest because you cannot tell what's going to happen in the next hour, the next day or the next year."

Both the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Sheriff's Office have provided support to help deputies deal with the loss.

Gentry will be brought home from the Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, May 10. His procession will be traveling from Polk County and is scheduled to be at the county line about 10 a.m. and proceed down US 27 to Stephenson-Nelson on the Sebring Parkway.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday.