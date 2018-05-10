Guests at SeaWorld will be able to enjoy the glow of Electric Ocean for another summer of fun, starting May 25.

Electric Ocean returns to SeaWorld

Summer shows start May 25

New shows being introduced

Electric Ocean brings longer park hours and allows guests to voyage into an exotic underwater world filled with dazzling lights, electrifying dance music, and a brilliant evening energy that sparks as the sun sets.

Guests will be able to experience exiting nighttime shows, returning summer classics, and tons of new food and drink options throughout the park. The show "Ignite" will light up the sky in a spectacular fireworks finale.

SeaWorld will also introduce a new show called "Touch the Sky," a high-energy celebration of the sea and sky featuring majestic bottlenose dolphins, beautiful macaws, and an original musical score.

Electric Ocean is included with park admission and takes place select nights May 25 – Sept. 2.

Electrifying Entertainment:

Ignite – The evening comes to an amazing end when “Ignite” erupts across the park’s lake. This spectacular firework display includes synchronized water effects that shoot up to 100 feet in the air choreographed to a powerful musical score. The night sky illuminates with brilliant pyrotechnic effects, towering flames, and intricate laser projections that dance above the audience. The breath-taking finale orchestrates all show elements in a stunning climax.

New for 2018: Touch the Sky – Guests can kick off their evening at SeaWorld with a celebration of our planet – from the sea to the sky. The all-new show, which features beautiful macaws flying overhead and playful bottlenose dolphins, will inspire guests to join in on SeaWorld’s mission to protect the world we all share. With original, energetic music and an incredible cast of animal ambassadors, “Touch the Sky” is an amazing start to an unforgettable night at SeaWorld’s Electric Ocean.

Club Sea Glow – As the sun goes down, the party amps up at Club Sea Glow, where world-class DJs transform the night into an all-ages dance party beneath the waves. Featuring 35 electrifying performers and larger-than-life neon sea creatures, Club Sea Glow mesmerizes guests with rhythmic music, dancing lights and fascinating laser displays.

SeaWorld and Bubble Legendary Present Pop – SeaWorld and Bubble Legendary present “Pop,” a live performance that takes inspiration from bubbles found in the sea and brings them to life in an amazing artistic display that is distinctly SeaWorld. This show blends music, lights, lasers and bubbles to create a one-of-a-kind experience that is both mysterious and inspiring.

Sea Lions Tonite – Guests can laugh along to a hilarious, off-the-wall parody of a trip to SeaWorld through the eyes of sea lion superstars, Clyde and Seamore. The famous SeaWorld Mime returns for the summer in this classic antic filled show.

Shamu’s Celebration: Light Up The Night – This returning fan-favorite features original music, amazing production elements and a high-energy presentation of SeaWorld’s majestic killer whales. Guests will watch in awe as Shamu Stadium transforms with stylistic lighting and colorful backdrops to create a celebratory atmosphere as vibrant as the sea itself.

Other Summer Fun:

New for 2018: Elmo Rocks – Sesame Street friends Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Zoe, Bert and Ernie at SeaPort Theater as they form their own rock n' roll band and give a concert. Great music, dancing and lots of audience participation are what you'll find in this song-filled stage show that invites guests to play and sing along.

Breakfast with Elmo and Friends – Breakfast with Elmo and Friends features a delicious and nutritious breakfast buffet and morning greetings from the furriest characters in town. This breakfast is a fun-filled experience sure to delight kids and parents alike, plus it includes reserved seats to the first “Elmo Rocks” show of the day. Starting at $14.99 for kids and $29.99 for adults, reservations can be made online, at the Information Counter or by calling (407) 545-5550. Select days through August 12.

Evening Coaster Thrills – With extended park hours, thrill seekers are invited to take on SeaWorld’s three iconic coasters as the sun sets. Riders can soar into the night sky on Mako, Orlando’s tallest, fastest and longest coaster, Manta, a facedown, headfirst flying coaster, and Kraken Unleashed, a 150 foot tall, 65 mph fan-favorite.

Specialty Food – From sweet to savory, guests can try new treats from the new menu created exclusively for Electric Ocean, including craft beers, specialty beverages, tasty “Totchos” and decadent Bao Bun Sandwiches.

Coming Soon: Infinity Falls – Opening summer at SeaWorld Orlando, Infinity Falls will take guests on an adventure through a lush rainforest environment inspired by some of the world’s most incredible freshwater ecosystems. The new attraction will feature the world’s tallest drop on a river raft ride and allow visitors to experience the feel of exhilarating rapids. The ride will also feature an innovative elevator lift designed to transport the rafts to the top of the ride’s 40-foot drop before plunging into churning whitewater.