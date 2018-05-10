CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Go and enjoy the nice weather before a chance of rain may come this weekend.

Monitoring weekend changes

Upcoming rain chance

Central Florida will see another day with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds from the northeast will keep the beaches slightly cooler.

It will stay quiet overnight with lows in the low to mid-60s. One more sunny, dry day is in store for Friday before changes set in over the weekend.

Expect isolated showers by Saturday followed by higher rain chances on Mother’s Day, lasting into the start of next week.

Temperatures will come down a bit with the rain and clouds, in the low to mid-80s.

A moderate risk of rip currents is expected at the beaches Thursday. In the surf zone, wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet, considered poor to fair for surfing.

Boaters will find more favorable conditions today with seas of 2 to 3 feet and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

