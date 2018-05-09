The countdown is on for Thursday's SpaceX launch of a communications satellite for the country of Bangladesh.

This will be the first time the company will use its upgraded Falcon 9 rocket, making it more reliable and easier to reuse.

On board the rocket is Bangladesh's first geostationary communications satellite to help provide services to rural areas of the country.

Thursday's launch window opens up at 4:12 p.m. in the afternoon and closes at 6:22 p.m.

The Falcon 9 will take off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center.