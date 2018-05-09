LADY LAKE, Fla. -- A 3-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle that rolled backward in her driveway, according to Lady Lake Police.

3-year-old girl killed after vehicle rolls over her

Mom went inside with infant, left other children in vehicle

Police: Girl walked behind vehicle; it started to roll

A mother with four children -- ages 7, 5, 3 and an infant -- returned from a grocery store Tuesday evening to a home on East Rose Lane, and the mother took the infant inside. She left the others in the vehicle, police said.

The 3-year-old girl got out of the vehicle and walked behind it. That's when the vehicle's transmission went into neutral, and the vehicle rolled backward, striking Dameara Harrison, police said.

"One of the car doors were open, and it appears that the car was inadvertently knocked into a neutral position and the transmission. It drifted back with the open door, striking the 3-year-old girl and knocking her down underneath the car," Lady Lake Det. Butch Perdue said.

Officers arrived at about 9:40 p.m. and performed CPR on Dameara. Emergency rescuers took the child to Leesburg Regional Hospital, where she died.

Police said they inspected the vehicle and found that the car could be moved from park to neutral without keys and without pressing the brake petal.

They determined this was an isolated incident and have no reason to believe criminal charges will be filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.