ORLANDO, Fla. -- As the weather begins to shift we find ourselves in the middle of kitten season.

That’s right -- hundreds of kittens and cats are pouring into shelters all over Central Florida.

In Orange County, as one shelter is running out of space they find themselves in desperate need of foster parents.

“I know that I have given that animal the time that he or she needs to be adopted and go on to a forever home; it’s worth it,” Orange County Animal Services foster parent Caroline St. Clair said Tuesday.

St. Clair has been a foster parent for years and loves her work taking in kittens and cats from around Orange County. However, dependable foster parents like St. Clair are becoming harder and harder for Orange County Animal Services to find.

Want to see more kittens? Tune into @MyNews13 at 11 where I'll tell you about a huge spike in kitten pop and no where for them to go pic.twitter.com/2AswFI2UJW — Bailey Myers (@BaileyMyers_) May 9, 2018

The shelter takes in all animals, and during the summer they see a huge spike in the amount of kittens rushing through their doors.

In the first two days of this week, the shelter received more than 100 cats and kittens, like ‘Peanut’ pictured above, in need of care.

The sudden influx in animals means the ones at the shelter already in their care may have a shorter timeline for adoption, unless someone like St. Clair steps in and helps these kittens grow up until they are ready for adoption.

However, there’s a big shortage of people willing to take the time to house and play with these little ones, which is why St. Clair is sending out her positive message.

“If we can give those kittens a safe place to go until they get a little bigger it’ll make all the difference in the world -- they save lives, absolutely,” St. Clair said.

Ever thought about fostering kittens? NOWs the time because @OCAS_Orlando is inundated with kittens! Learn more tonight on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/owQB4yBSpS — Bailey Myers (@BaileyMyers_) May 9, 2018

Visit the Orange County Animal Services foster program website to find out more information on how to foster. They have orientations twice a month.