Mormon Church cuts ties with Boy Scouts

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is ending its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America after more than a century.

The Mormon Church cut ties with the Boy Scouts, one of the nation’s largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations, days after the BSA announced it would invite girls to join the group.

The group's name is also being changed to Scouts BSA.

The church said it wants to explore global youth programs that can serve its members outside the U.S.

The church and Scouts will officially part ways at the end of the year.

The Boy Scouts will officially become Scouts BSA in February 2019.