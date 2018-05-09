DELTONA, Fla. -- A man who was accused of shooting a man at a Sanford mall earlier in 2018 is now wanted for a series of car break-ins in Deltona.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Lewis Boone, who was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm in connection to a shooting at a Seminole Towne Center Mall parking lot.

He was later released from Seminole County Jail.

No further details have been released at this time.

Deputies ask the public to be on the lookout for Boone. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 888-277-TIPS or visit Crime Stoppers at westopcrime.com.