ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department confirmed to Spectrum News 13 that a body was discovered near a mattress fire under the westbound Interstate 4 off-ramp to Colonial Drive (exit 83 A) early Wednesday morning.

Sources: At least 1 body found near off-ramp

Investigators closed off exit 84 on the westbound side of I-4 during the early morning hours, but it reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Update: #I4 WB off-ramp to Colonial Dr in downtown is back open! It was shut down for several hours due to police activity #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/eDsCVZ022m — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) May 9, 2018

Investigators have been combing the scene looking for evidence in this case.

