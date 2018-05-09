ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on May 4 and charged with misuse of the 911 wireless system after she reportedly called 911 declaring a medical emergency, then told first responders upon their arrival that she needed beer.

Jennifer Sue Sunday, 57, arrested May 4

Sunday called 911 line 28 times since Feb. 6, 2018

None of previous calls were for actual medical emergency

Officials said on May 4 Jennifer Sue Sunday made two 911 calls, one at 12:06 p.m. and one at 3:41 p.m., each time telling operators she was experiencing a medical emergency. When paramedics arrived at her home, she told them she needed beer, according to a county affidavit.

The same affidavit states that Sunday has made 28 calls to 911 since Feb. 6, 2018 saying she was experiencing a medical emergency, but none of the calls were genuine.

Sunday was arrested and charged with misuse of the 911 wireless system. She was booked at the Pinellas County Jail on $150.00 bond.