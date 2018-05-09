DELAND, Fla. -- Early Wednesday morning, officers arrived at a DeLand home to find a male had been shot following a home invasion.

3 police departments searching for suspect

No suspect description given

Officers received a call around 4:52 a.m. for shots fired at a home on 612 Ambrose St. When police arrived, they found a male had been shot and another person, who was not hurt, stated Sgt. Chris Estes with the DeLand Police Department.

The male who was shot was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand and Edward Police Department's and New Smyrna Police Department's K-9 units were brought in to search for a suspect, according to Estes, a public information officer with the Police Department.

No further details were given out, but anyone with information is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 1-386-626-7400.

