CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Wednesday is going to see more sunny skies and the temperatures are climbing high in Central Florida.

Wednesday's highs at 88 degrees

Dry until weekend rain

Mostly sunny skies will return for Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Winds will be light from the northeast, helping to usher in drier air. It will remain quiet overnight with lows in the low to mid-60s.

More sunny, dry weather will prevail from through the remainder of the workweek. Highs each day will run at of just above the seasonal average, consistently in the upper 80s to near 90.

By the weekend, another unsettled pattern is set to resume. Expect increasing rain chances for Saturday and Mother’s Day, lasting into the start of next week.

A moderate risk of rip currents is expected at the beaches on Wednesday. In the surf zone, wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet, considered poor to fair for surfing.

Boaters will find seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore with winds from the northeast a bit breezy at times, around 10 to 15 knots.

