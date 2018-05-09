A social media post about ticks left some, well, ticked off.

CDC posted poppy-seed muffin with ticks in it

Ticks carry Lyme disease, which can cause medical issues

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is apologizing for a tweet made about muffins. The CDC posted a photo of a poppy-seed muffin last week, asking people if they could spot all five ticks hidden on the muffin.

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

It was meant to raise awareness about the small size of ticks and educate people on ways to prevent tick bites.

Instead, Twitter users complained that the photo ruined poppy-seed muffins. The CDC posted a pun-filed apology.

Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don't let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protect yourself: https://t.co/zT2cMR2kKW. — CDC (@CDCgov) May 7, 2018

A 2016 study found ticks that carry Lyme disease present in nearly half of all U.S. counties.

If not treated, Lyme disease can produce severe arthritis or cause neurological or cardiac problems.