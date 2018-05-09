BREVARD COUNTY -- Brevard County Schools' administrators will begin implementing a new plan to hire armed security guards after the school board on Tuesday decided current school staff would not be allowed to carry weapons on campus.

Some parents at odds over armed security guards

The security guard will serve as special sheriff's deputy

Administrators say new guards will be screened, get tactical training

The school board voted to hire school safety and security specialists, a full-time district employee who will be armed and serve as a special sheriff's deputy.

The school board says the decision is a compromise after critics complained about the original plan to allow principals, cafeteria workers and janitors to carry guns to stop a potential school shooter.

"I've heard the argument made by some that knowing there are guns on campus scares students, but I ask what of the fear of the students who wonder how they'll protect themselves should a shooter attack," Marie Rogerson, a parent, told the school board Tuesday.

However, some parents are not on board with the new plan.

"Now they want to hire rent-a-cops to do the job instead of arming school staff. So they want to put people … in schools who couldn't make it as a real cop and now they want to empower them to walk around schools with guns and patrol," said parent Jennifer Carroll.

Administrators say the security specialists will be screened and receive extensive tactical training.

Salary and benefits would be more than $40,000 a year, bringing the total cost of the project to $1.2 million.

School administrators say elementary schools will be first in line to get one of these new security guards.

The school district is hoping by next school year to hire 28 security specialists for elementary schools that do not have a school resource officer.