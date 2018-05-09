COCOA, Fla. -- The city of Cocoa made a list of most dangerous cities in the U.S.

Cocoa makes list of most dangerous U.S. cities

Residents, police say the stats don't provide clear picture

Police chief said site used old data from 2010-2014

But residents and the Cocoa Police Department are telling Spectrum News 13 that numbers sometimes don't provide a clear picture of the community.

The website alarms.org pulled data from the FBI Crime Reporting Database to rank cities based on crime reports.

The site run by the National Council for Home Safety and Security touts itself as helping the public with home safety and security.

It lists Cocoa as number 11, with 1911 violent crimes per 100,000 people -- one of 11 Florida cities to rank in the top 100 nationwide.

"I haven't seen the Cocoa some people read about or hear about," said Z. Kadur, who has run Fresh Street Clothing on U.S. 1 in Cocoa for the past 22 years.

He's heard of his share of crime in this city of more than 18,000 but says he's personally never experienced it.

Kadur says he's only called police one time in more than two decades in business. And his rapport with customers is never better.

"We shake hands. We ask, 'How are your parents doing?'" he told us. "That's the Cocoa I know, that's the Cocoa I grew up in."

"They are not looking at the true, what's really going on in Cocoa," Cocoa Police Chief Mike Canteloupe says of the website's findings.

He cites their use of old data from 2010 to 2014.

The chief provided us with brand new data from 2016-2017 that says crime in Cocoa is down 26 percent.

"Our citizens, our business owners, have worked even harder to get involved, make a difference, report crime," Canteloupe said.

Kadur says Cocoa's perception is changing in the right direction.

"We could move anywhere we want, but we are still here," he said.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the National Council for Home Safety and Security for its response to the police chief's claims, and we have not yet heard back.

Other Florida cities in the Most Dangerous Cities List:

3. Opa Locka

4. Florida City

11. Cocoa

17. Belle Glade

37. Lake City

41. Homestead

51. Riviera Beach

72. Daytona Beach

85. Lake Worth

94. Miami

95. Fort Pierce