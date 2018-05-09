ROCKLEDGE, Fla. -- It was a series of bad decisions made by a 16-year-old that landed him in jail.

16-year-old charged for bringing gun to school

He will tried as adult, says State Attorney's Office

Grandmother alleges they're trying to make 'example' out of teen

According to Rockledge Police, a 5 shot revolver disappeared in April after Bradley Bell brought it to school and it was allegedly stolen.

Tuesday, state prosecutors decided that even though Bell is only 16 years old, with no priors, he will be tried as an adult in this case, which is why Spectrum News 13 is now identifying the teen.

Bell is now facing three felonies and one misdemeanor. His charges range from discharge of a weapon on school property to grand theft.

Officials say it wasn’t the first time Bell brought the gun to school. PD explains they have reason to believe he brought it to school multiple times, even firing a shot into the ground behind the school.

The legally owned gun reportedly belongs to Bell’s grandmother, and she kept it locked.

Earlier Wednesday, Bell’s grandmother said off-camera that Bell will be doing online school to keep up with classes.

And she feels that the charges are excessive considering he didn’t shoot anybody. She says the court system is trying to make an example out of him.

Todd Brown, spokesman for the State Attorney's Office, said in a news release: “While Bell has no prior history in the juvenile justice system, the troubling and serious nature of the offenses identified by the Rockledge Police Department, warrant this decision.”

According to court records, Bell posted bond earlier Wednesday. His grandmother tells us they hired an attorney.

The police have not been able to find the missing gun.