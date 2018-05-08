NATIONWIDE -- Saying that the deal was "defective at its core," President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. would withdraw from the global Iran nuclear accord.

US pulling out of landmark Iran nuclear deal, Trump says

Accord includes some of America's closest allies

Trump says he wants to reimpose sanctions against Iran

"The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen," he said at a televised news conference from the White House.

Trump said the Iran deal should never have been made.

"I made clear that if the deal could not be fixed, the U.S. could no longer be a part of the agreement," he said.

"It didn't bring calm, it didn't bring peace, and it never will."

Trump has been critical of the 2015 Iran deal, which lifted most U.S. and international sanctions against the country in exchange for Iran accepting restrictions and inspections on its nuclear program.

"A constructive deal could easily have been struck at the time, but it wasn't..." a knock at the Obama-era agreement.

Trump also said he wants to reinstall sanctions immediately on the Iranian government.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), called the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal "a mistake of historic proportions." He said the move isolates the U.S. further from the rest of the world.

Former President Barack Obama weighed in, calling the pullout a "serious mistake" and warning that it will erode America's global credibility.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he ordered his foreign minister to negotiate with other countries still in the nuclear deal, which includes Britain, France and Germany, some of America's closest allies.

