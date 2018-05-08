ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tuesday's interim Pulse memorial unveiling marked a poignant moment for survivors and advocates.

Survivor Richard Negron says memorial is 'fitting tribute'

Carlos Guillermo Smith was also at unveiling

“It was very emotional, I’m not going to lie. I still feel it in my chest," said Ricardo Negron. “I think it’s a very fitting memorial and a testament not only to the lives that were lost that day, but also to how the community came together.”



Negron was at Pulse nigthclub the night of the attack and escaped physically unharmed.

But the wounds he suffered ran deep, so the Puerto Rican transplant sought out counseling. He now spends him time helping others at the Hispanic Federation and Proyecto Somos Orlando.

“There’s my work life then being a survivor, it’s kind of like, mixed. I do think about it. I try not to dwell on it," he said.

Negron thought the memorial was a fitting tribute, the panel doing well in taking in feedback.

“It’s kind of what I envisioned, a place very beautiful. It allows for reflection," he said.

Others like Carlos Guillermo Smith, who represents Florida House District 49, felt the same way.



“It felt really surreal that it’s already been close to two years," Rep. Smith said. “I know that the OnePulse Foundation is doing everything they can to build something lasting that future generations will be able to reflect on.”

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, too, attended the AM ceremony @ #Pulse: "It felt really surreal that it's already been close to two years." More reaction to the interim memorial unveiling w/ @MyNews13 team coverage @ 5pm 🌈 @CarlosGSmith @citybeautiful @onePULSEorg @NewsGuyGreg pic.twitter.com/bnzABWfB8X — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) May 8, 2018

The first LGBTQ Latinx legislator from Florida attended the morning ceremony, hugging victims and family members as he made his way to his seat.

But it was a moment during the final performance of the ceremony -- a song by Janet Jackson -- which especially resonated with Smith: clouds forming curious heart-like shapes above the stage.

Smith took to Twitter to share the revelation.

“It just gave me goosebumps everywhere. And it made us all realize that the 49 angels were present," he said.

Negron remembers other significant moments of support following the attack, like when the bandshell at Lake Eola got a rainbow-colored facelift in October 2016.



“It was like, people really care. This really impacted people," Negron said, staring up at the colorful backdrop in the park.

“You can see from how people come together, from how people still want to be involved in helping the community," he said. “Orlando is going forward the way it has to, we can only hope every other place follows our lead."