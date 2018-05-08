ORLANDO, Fla. -- A new memorial opens at Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Tuesday, nearly two years since the attack that killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others.

It is only temporary, as the OnePulse Foundation figures out what a permanent memorial and museum will look like.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma told Spectrum News on Monday she is "pleased" with how the interim memorial turned out.

Construction began back in February.

"I love that there's places to sit and take it all in. You can leave messages on the sign. I really think it's something special," said Sawyer Stroud, who was visiting from Phoenix.

Stroud has not been back to Pulse since it was a nightclub.

"We came here all the time," Stroud recalls.

His friend and coworker Xavier Serrano Rosado was killed in the 2016 attack.

"We used to perform together. (Xavier) always had a smile, always made everybody around him laugh. It's nice to know he will be well remembered," she reflected

The interim memorial includes more green space, more seats and a wall full of pictures from the community's response to the attack.

The names of the victims are etched in glass and there are also spots where you can see the nightclub itself.

"It's so incredibly powerful to have this memorial here, to honor those lives that were lost and those that were impacted and to provide a healing space that really acknowledges this hate crime and how it impacted our communities," said Ida Eskamani, an advocate for Pulse survivors and victims' families.

The interim memorial opens to the public at 3 p.m. Tuesday.