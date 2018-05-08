ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Commission unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday that would change the way some firearms are sold in the county.

The new ordinance re-imposes a three-day waiting period on the sale of gun by private dealers at gun shows and other public places.

The county says this will give the authorities time to check buyers’ criminal backgrounds.

A similar ordinance existed until 2011, when the state passed a law penalizing and ousting officials for local gun restrictions.

The ordinance, however, states the Florida Constitution gives counties the authority to require criminal records checks and waiting periods on gun sales.

The state already requires a three-day waiting period for all retail sales by licensed dealers, manufacturers and distributors. The county says the law does not extend, however, to private firearms sales at gun shows and any property the public has a right of access, which can also include flea markets and other events.

Anyone caught violating the ordinance and be fined $500 and/or face 60 days in jail.