ORLANDO, Fla. -- The man shot by Orlando Police officers during a confrontation at an Orlando shopping center Monday and died has been identified.

Man shot, killed by Orlando cops at Colonial Plaza ID'd

He was driver of van who drove at officers, police say

2 women charged with murder, grand theft in incident

The man, 32-year-old Juan Alberto Silva, was the driver of a van who investigators say drove at officers after they tried to stop him and two women at the Colonial Plaza shopping center on Colonial Drive and Bumby Avenue.

The two women, Brittany Chandler and Jocelyn Villot, appeared before an Orange County judge Tuesday.

Orlando Police say a security guard caught Chandler and Villot stealing from the Marshalls store at the shopping center. When officers arrived, investigators say they jumped in the van, which drove at them.

That's when police opened fire, striking Silva.

"All of a sudden I heard this crack, or the shooting, and it was very scary and people said, 'You can’t go out, you can’t go out," said Dorothy Sloan, a shopper.

Silva's body was found in the van a short time later.

Chandler, 26, and Villot, 32, both face charges of felony murder, grand theft and resisting an officer.

Two OPD officers are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. A fourth person was detained at the scene but was not arrested.