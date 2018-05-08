LAKE PLACID, Fla -- A vigil is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in honor of fallen Highlands County Deputy William Gentry.

Vigil Tuesday for fallen Highlands County Deputy William Gentry

Gentry was shot Sunday evening; died Monday

Joseph Edward Ables, 69, arrested in the shooting

Gentry died Monday after being shot while responding to a call Sunday evening about a neighborhood dispute over a cat.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Deputy Gentry "passed away at 1:10 p.m. today, May 7, at Lee Memorial Hospital as a result of his injuries.

"Please keep his family and our HCSO family in your prayers. We will release details about the services as soon as we have them."

Today, a memorial is growing next to Gentry's patrol car at the sheriff's office in Sebring.

A vigil is planned for 5:30 p.m. in Devane Park in Lake Placid, where Gentry was killed. Funeral arrangements are still being planned.

Deputy Gentry was responding to a neighbor dispute involving a cat that allegedly had been shot.

After speaking with the complainant, Deputy Gentry went to 234 Baltimore Way to speak to the neighbor who was suspected of shooting the cat.

Deputy Gentry made contact with 69-year-old Joseph Edward Ables at his front door just before 8 p.m.

That's when Ables shot Gentry in the head, officials said.

Gentry, 40, had been with the department on and off since 2005. He did leave the sheriff's office to start his own business but returned last year as a training officer. He had also been a detective and K-9 officer in the past.

Meanwhile, the charges against Ables likely will be upgraded to murder as soon as today.

Ables is currently being held on attempted murder charges.