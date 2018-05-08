FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- A grand jury has indicted a 46-year-old Palm Coast man for the alleged first-degree murder of his wife.

Michael Cummings is accused of killing his wife, Faith Cummings, 44, on Jan. 11. She was reportedly found by police strangled and beaten in her Palm Coast home.

Cummings was charged with second-degree murder and arrested on Jan. 15.

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release that the investigation and court proceedings resulted in

Cummings, who is being held at Flagler County Detention Facility, was served with the new charge.

He is being held without bond.