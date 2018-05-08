ROCKLEDGE, Fla. -- A former Rockledge police officer has accepted a plea agreement for allegedly shooting a teen he was trying to take into custody.

Ex-officer accepts plea deal in alleged shooting of teen

Nicholas Galluzzi to plead guilty to culpable negligence

On Tuesday, the Office of the State Attorney announced Nicholas Galluzzi pleaded guilty to culpable negligence and has surrendered his law enforcement certification.

In 2017, Galluzzi was arrested on attempted manslaughter charges in relation to the shooting of 17-year-old boy during an attempted arrest over car burglaries.

The 17-year-old surrendered at the scene and was shot once while lying face-down on the ground, said the State Attorney's Office.

An affidavit says just after the shooting, the teen asked Galluzzi why he shot him, to which he said the teen had moved his hands.

Galluzzi won’t be able to work as a police officer in Florida again.