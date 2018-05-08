VIERA, Fla. -- Twenty-one people in Brevard County, including the suspected ring-leader, were arrested in what investigators call 'Operation Georgia Peach.’

The suspected ring leader of the drug organization is 32-year-old Larrico Smith of Palm Bay, who they say was on felony probation after doing similar operations in Georgia.

On Tuesday, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members performed search warrants on nine residences in the Central and South areas of Brevard.

They confiscated heroin, cocaine, meth and Xanax, plus seven cars, some motorcycles, ATVs, and $50,000 in cash, and six firearms.

Smith himself is charged with racketeering and solicitation to commit murder.

The others arrested were from Melbourne, Cocoa, Indialantic, Satellite Beach, West Melbourne and even Orlando.

Investigators say the ring was allegedly operating through violence and intimidation.

“These were equal opportunity drug dealers. Any type of drug that they could get their (hands) on and make a profit off of, they were doing it,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

The sheriff says the DEA was also involved in making this slew of arrests.

Smith's bond is set at $360,000.