ORLANDO, Fla. -- An armed robbery left one person injured and another person managed to fight off the suspect during the overnight outside of a bank in Orange County, according to officials.

2 different robberies happened at Wells Fargo Bank, deputies say

No detailed information was released

At around 2:38 a.m., Orange County Sheriff Office deputies arrived at the Wells Fargo bank at 4549 Hoffner Ave., Orlando, because of a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Kyle Morse in a news release.

Detectives investigating an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo in Orlando. Deputies say one person claim they were robbed by a gunman. Then they got a 2nd call from someone else also claiming they were a victim. We'll have live updates throughout the morning @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/qzV8wDfk5p — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) May 8, 2018

Deputies discovered a person with severe injuries in the parking lot. That person claimed to have been robbed, Morse stated, who added the person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition by the Orange County Fire Rescue.

While at the scene, deputies responded to another call at a different location.

Deputies found a man who said he was robbed at the bank and during the robbery he had injured the suspect, who ran away, confirmed Morse.

More detectives just arrived at the Wells Fargo next to Conway Crossing plaza. They are focused on a particular spot on the ground near the ATM. Earlier I walked over there and noticed what appeared to be bloody clothes on the ground. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/Tr9UM3ZCsl — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) May 8, 2018

No additional information, like suspect description, was given out by Morse.

