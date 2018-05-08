CLERMONT, Fla. -- Over 100 businesses opened in one Lake County city last year, and there's about 40 new businesses so far in 2018.

Coming to Clermont this year are two breweries, retail and restaurants like First Watch and Five Guys.

A wine and bourbon bar with a rooftop lounge was approved by city council two weeks ago.

The owners say they hope it will bring movement and invigorate the downtown area.

"One of our priorities -- make the local community love this place and come out more. We want to help the economy of the city, the downtown economy," said Victor Berriel with VP Development Enterprises.

City officials say last year there were 32 additions downtown and only three spaces left available for lease and two properties for sale.

Officials say this year will outpace last year in new employment opportunities. For example, they say Lucky's Market added 150 new positions and Home2Suites will add about 100 new positions.

