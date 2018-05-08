CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Make sure you grab your sunglasses and sunblock because Central Florida is going to see some high temperatures for Tuesday's forecast.

Highs at 89 degrees for Tuesday

Heating up this week

Sunny stretch resumes

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Sunny skies are in store for Tuesday with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees.

Winds will be light from the north, helping to usher in drier air. It will remain quiet overnight with lows in the low to mid-60s.

More sunny, dry weather will prevail from Wednesday through the remainder of the workweek.

Highs each day will run at of just above the seasonal average, in the upper 80s to near 90. By the weekend, there are signs of another unsettled pattern resuming with increasing rain chances for Saturday and Mother's Day.

A moderate risk of rip currents is expected at the beaches on Tuesday.

In the surf zone, wave heights will be around 2 to 3 feet.

Boaters will find seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore with winds from the northeast around 5 to 15 knots.

