INDIALANTIC, Fla. -- Pet owners in one Brevard beachside neighborhood are nervous after their cats have gone missing, with some turning up dead.

Indialantic woman caught coyote on at-home camera

FWC says pet owners shouldn't let pets roam freely overnight

Michelle Snyder of Indialantic had her 9-year-old cat Revo disappear just two weeks ago. A friend of hers who lives in Cocoa Beach also had their pet go missing back in January.

They set up a backyard camera and caught a coyote lurking under the cover of darkness one night.

"When we went to hang up our posters, we saw that there were several missing cat posters," Snyder told Spectrum News 13. "And that was a red flag."

It turns out that three cats in four nights went missing.

Snyder's convinced she too spotted one particular animal early one morning.

"I think we have a coyote problem," she said.

Her fear was confirmed when a neighbor's dog found her cat dead just feet from SR A1A. Snyder's neighbor also found the remains of her cat.

She's shocked that a coyote would be roaming around an area that has so many homes, condos and busy SR A1A.

"I have other cats, now I'm bringing them all inside," Snyder said. "I just wish I had taken it seriously sooner. Understand that the danger and threat is out there."

But now she is as serious as it comes, hoping to convince her neighbors to watch out for coyotes and other predators.

FWC says most coyotes attack pets at night or in the early morning hours, so don't let them roam freely.