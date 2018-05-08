VIERA, Fla. — The school board in Brevard County is expected to decide tonight whether to hire armed security for its schools.

Brevard County armed school staff vote

School board to consider two proposals

1 would arm staff, the other hired security guards

The school district has held several town hall meetings over S.T.O.M.P. , with the last one being on Monday night.

The program, as originally designed, would allow the Brevard County Sheriff's Office to trained approved school staff to carry weapons on campuses.

A compromise program is also on the table tonight. The school district will also consider hiring people specially-trained to act as armed security on school campuses.

The original proposal divided residents in Brevard County.

The school district polled thousands of school staffmembers and parents. The survey found teachers and staff are overwhelmingly opposed to proposal, 57 percent to 36 percent, as were students who took the survey.

Parents, however, narrowly support the proposal, although the responses depended on region. The county says the strong support is in north Brevard County, where about 61 percent approve of arming deputized guardians.

However, in the South Beaches and southeast mainland, about 57 percent were opposed to the plan.

That meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in Viera.