ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 4-year-old boy died early Tuesday after a television fell off a stand and landed on him, Orange County deputies said.

TV falls off stand, injures 4-year-old Orange County boy

Tyren Moss pronounced dead at Florida Hospital South

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Los Robles apartments on Silver Star Road.

Tyren Moss was injured by the falling television and taken by Orange County Fire Rescue to Florida Hospital South, where he was pronounced dead.

A parent was there at the time and is cooperating with detectives, the Sheriff's Office said.

No criminal charges had been immediately filed, the Associated Press reported.